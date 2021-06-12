CBSE 12th Result 2021: Central board to chalk out a fair and free formula to mark the class 12 students. Scroll down for latest updates

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled class 12 board exams and is all set to announce the evaluation criteria to mark the students. As per reports, the central board is likely to release CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 by June 14, 2021, that is, coming Monday. Once released, class 12 students can check the official site of CBSE-- cbse.gov.

Earlier, Supreme Court had given CBSE 2 weeks time to chalk out a fair and free formula to mark the class 12 students. An evaluation committee has been constituted, which assured the students that class 12 will be assessed on the well-defined objective criteria.

According to reports, CBSE has two plans namely A and B. Plan A is an assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams. Plan B is to consider the Class 10 board exam results and internal assessments in Class 12.

CBSE extended the class 12 practical exam date for those who were unable to appear as they got infected with COVID-19. The board has asked the school to hold online practical and viva test keeping in mind the safety of the students. A day before internal invigilator will send the date, time and link of the meeting.

Talking about class 10 results, the board had earlier revealed that they will declare the results in the third week of June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board extended the date. Now it is likley to be declared either around June 30 or early July.

PM Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 earlier this month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Haryana board has declared class 10 board result 2021 on Friday. The state board has not released the merit list as the exam was cancelled and have promoted all the students to the next grade.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv