New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday told the Supreme Court that an optional exam would be conducted from August 15 to September 15 if a student is not satisfied with his or her marks as per the assessment criteria of the board.

In an affidavit, the CBSE said that the candidates will be able to register for the optional exam online. It said, however, that the result for those students, whose marks would be computed in accordance with the assessment policy, will be declared by July 31.

"Examinations shall be conducted only in the main subjects as and when the conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take the exam," the CBSE said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The clarifications came after several students questioned the evaluation formula of the CBSE. As per the criteria, the marks of class 12 students would be declared on their performance in classes 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The criteria says that class 10 and class 11 marks have a weightage of 30 per cent each. For class 12 marks, the weightage is 40 per cent. It said that 30 per cent weightage marks of class 10 would be based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

The CBSE in its criteria also said that the subject wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of +/-5 marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year.

"However, the overall average marks for the school assessed in 2020-2021, for all the subjects, should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school by 2 marks in the specific reference year. In case, data for a school for only two years' is available then the best performance out of two years will be taken and in case, data is available for only one year, the same will be taken," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma