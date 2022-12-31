CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2023: Board Releases Revised Schedule For Class 12 Exams; Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Saturday revised its date sheet for the Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2023 board theory exams. According to the revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 4 will now be held on March 27, 2023.

The CBSE 2023 date sheet for class 12 has been rescheduled only for Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Taxation, Mass Media Studies.

A CBSE statement issued in this regard said: “In the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4 have to be shifted to March 27, 2023. The Class 10 date sheet 2023 remains the same."

Students who will be appearing for the exams can check the updated date sheet by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in or can CLICK HERE.

Meanwhile, earlier, the board already announced the CBSE Class 10 board exam and Class 12 board exam 2023 dates. While Class 10 exams will be held between February 15 and March 21, the CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

According to the CBSE date sheet for board exams 2023, CBSE Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers on March 21. CBSE Class 12th board exam will start with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

Also, the Central Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examination, project and internal assessment exams between January 2 and February 14, 2023, for students in over 28,000 CBSE schools in India and 26 countries abroad.