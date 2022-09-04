CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: When Will Board Release Improvement Results?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result for the Class 12 compartment exam soon. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students will be able to check and download the scorecards from the official website -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Students should further note that in order to download the results they would require their roll number, and date of birth. The education body conducted the class 12th compartment exam on August 23, 2022. The exam took place in an offline mode. Students who were not satisfied with their performance in any subject appeared for the compartment exam.

The education body is expected to announce a specific date regarding the results on the official website.

If you also want to download the results, then here's how you can download them from the official website.

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022: Official Websites To Download Scorecard

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CBSE 12th Compartment Result' -- Click on it

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number, school number, and date of birth

Step 4: CBSE 12th compartment result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Details that will be included in CBSE 12th scorecard

Details including the student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks, and grade of the students will be present on the official website.



Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their results through SMS, IVRS, and the DigiLocker application. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the results.