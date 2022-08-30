CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 To Release Soon; Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE would release the Class 12 compartment result 2022 soon. Once released, students who have appeared for the examination can download CBSE 12th compartment result by visiting the official website(s) cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To access the CBSE 12th compartment mark sheet, a student needs to enter his/her roll number, school number, and date of birth.

The central board conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23 in offline mode and the examinations were conducted on the basis of the syllabus given. CBSE conducts compartment exams for students who wish to improve their performance in one subject.

Students can download their 12th compartment results from the official website and apart from it there are alternative sites also a student can visit. CBSE will also release the Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.

Here are 5 alternative websites a student can visit to access their CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2022:

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in results.nic.in results.gov.in

Students must note that CBSE 12th compartment scorecard will include details like the student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students.

Here are steps to download CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: