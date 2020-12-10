CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: The PIB, in its fact check, has termed the date sheet floating on social media as fake and said that no dates have been finalised yet.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday issued a clarification notice on a date sheet allegedly issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is being circulated on the internet for few days as the official date sheet for the CBSE Class 12th exams 2021.

The PIB, in its fact check, has termed the date sheet floating on social media as fake and said that no dates have been finalised or issued by the CBSE regarding the class 12th exams yet. The PIB has also advised parents and concerned students not to believe the fake news.

PIB tweeted, “A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake.”

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

According to the fake date sheet, the CBSE class 12th board exams in 2021 would begin from March 15 and the document also suggested different dates for exams of other subjects. Though the CBSE has not issued any official notification regarding the dates from class 10th and class 12th board exams, the board, however, confirmed that the exams will be held in written mode keeping in mind the safety measures due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today also clarified the air regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021). Pokhriyal said that the government has no plans to cancel the all-India Medical entrance exam as it will impact thousands of students across the country.

He said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the NEET 2020 exam in offline mode but it is discussing to conduct the NEET 2021 in the online mode because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NEET 2020 exams, which was postponed thrice because of COVID-19 crisis, was conducted on September 13 amid tight coronavirus protocols. However, several students were unable to attend them due to infection or being in the containment zones following which the Supreme Court ordered the NTA to conduct the entrance exam on October 14 for those who missed it

Posted By: Talib Khan