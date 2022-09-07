CBSE 12 Compartment Results 2022: Board Declares Improvement Results For Class 12; Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the compartment exams of class 12. Students who appeared in the compartment exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students can also check the results from other websites such as cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in.

"The students who were declared passed in the main exam 2022, and appeared to the improvement of their performance in one subject, their result is also being declared today," CBSE notification mentioned.

For the first, the CBSE is providing a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to students who appeared for the compartment exam.

"In case, the students who appeared for the improvement or who were unable to qualify the compartment exam, only one subject performance will be available in the digilocker," CBSE statement read.

Students should note that in order to download the results, they should have their details such as roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth. If you also appeared in the exam and also want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following the steps.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage, will find the link that reads "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" -- click on that

Step 3: Select your Class and enter your roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth

Step 4: Now, students need to submit the CBSE 12th compartment result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Earlier on July 22, the CBSE declared the class 12 exam. Meanwhile, a total of 92.71 per cent of students cleared the exam. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.