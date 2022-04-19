New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Term 2 exams in Classes 10th and 12th from April 26. As per the latest developments on the same, many students and academicians are now demanding that the final results of Class 10th and 12th should be based on the best performance of students in 'either of the two terms'. This year, CBSE conducted the Board exams of classes 12th and 10th in two terms due to Covid-19.

Based on the fact that students have to give two board exams and that too on two different patterns and with online studies will be a little too tough for them. Students and academicians are asking the Central Board to cut some slack to students of the current batch. Taking to Social media, many are asking CBSE to give final results based on the best performance in either term 1 or term 2.

Let us inform you that, CBSE as of now has not announced the weightage of the two terms. So far, the board has maintained that the final results for board exams will be based on marks of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment.

Amid all this, students have taken to social media and trended #bestofeitherterms. Among the many students also asked CBSE to give the highest weightage to an internal assessment and the rest 50 percent shall be divided further among term 1 and term 2. However, there is no announcement made by the board on the same.

Respected @cbseindia29 it is our humble request to you , to please take #BestOfEitherTerms or to take 10-90% weightage so that our overall result couldn't get affected.@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @Minister_Edu.our future is totally depended on your action so please take it seriously — Mohammad Bashar (@Xstylebashar) April 17, 2022

#BestOfEitherTerms

Respected CBSE,

I request you to take the decision seriously as our future depends on this.

As this year was very tough for us mentally.

Online study,new pattern, difficult exam, cheating in term 1, @PMOIndia @cbseindia29

Thanks 🙏 — Tanmay (@Tanmay713061) April 18, 2022

One student asked, "Respected @cbseindia29 it is our humble request to you, to please take #BestOfEitherTerms or to take 10-90% weightage so that our overall result couldn't get affected.@EduMinOfIndia@PMOIndia@Minister_Edu.our future is totally dependent on your action so please take it seriously."

While another asked, "Considering the last two years online education,#stateBoards should give 50% weightage to #InternalAssessmentSimilarlyCBSE should give #MCQinTerm2Or #BestOfEitherTerms Plus weightage to #InternalAssessmentForAll."

Let us inform you that according to several media portals, the demand for lowering weightage in exams started after cases of mass cheating were reported in term 1. Meanwhile, CBSE on Friday released the CBSE Term 2 2022 admit card for private candidates. The private candidates who are registered to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 are advised to log onto - cbse.gov.in. to download their respective admit cards.

Posted By: Ashita Singh