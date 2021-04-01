CBSE 10th Syllabus 2021-2022: Class 10th students scroll down below to download the subject-wise syllabus and assessment scheme for the new academic session 2021-22.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As April has arrived, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the new syllabus for the new academic session 2021-22 for class 10th. Unlike last year, the board has not reduced the syllabus, which means students will have to study a hundred per cent syllabus for the board exams in 2022.

So students who, recently got admitted in class 10th, are asked to download the new syllabus that is available on the official website of the board--cbseacademic.nic.in. Also, students can scroll down below to download the subject-wise syllabus and assessment scheme for the new academic session 2021-22.

CBSE Class 10th Subject-wise Syllabus

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2021-- Download

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-A Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-B Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-A Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-B Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Science Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021--Download

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021--Download



Students are advised to analyze and divide their syllabus properly so that they are able to cover the whole syllabus in a year.

Meanwhile, the current board exams of classes 10th are scheduled from May 6 to June 10. The admit card for the same will release this month, however, the board have yet not revealed the official date. The results of the class 10th board will be released by July 15, 2021.

