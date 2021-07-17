CBSE 10th Results 2021: The CBSE has said that the students will be evaluated based on their performance in tests and exams conducted by their respective schools in the academic year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In an important update for all matric students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the much-awaited class 10 board exam results likely next week. Though an official announcement is awaited, media reports suggest that the class 10 board exam results will likely be declared from July 20 to 25.

It is expected that the central board will likely make a final announcement about the same by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Once the CBSE declares the class 10 board exam results, the candidates can check their scorecard at the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

Here's how the candidates can check their CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021 in five simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on the result tab section. You will be redirected to 'CBSE Exam Results'.

Step 3: Click on the link -- CBSE class 10 results. It will appear only when it has been activated by the CBSE.

Step 4: The candidates now need to enter their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card id.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screens of the candidates' computers or mobile phones. They must download it and take a printout for future use.

The candidates can also check their results via SMS. For this, they must send a text -- CBSE10 (roll no) (school no) (centre no) -- 7738299899. The candidates can also check their results via the DigiLocker app and UMANG app of the central government.

The CBSE class 10 board exams were cancelled in April after the beginning of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The CBSE has said that the students will be evaluated based on their performance in tests and exams conducted by their respective schools in the academic year. It must be mentioned here that more than 21.5 lakh students had registered for the CBSE class 10 board exams this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma