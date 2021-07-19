CBSE 10th Results 2021:In the wake of the delay in release of CBSE Class 10 results, a senior official in the Board told Dainik Jagran that some schools did not assess students on the basis of CBSE-allotted criteria of marking.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Board exam results are likely to be further delayed. According to Dainik Jagran’s sources, the Board is likely to announce Class 10 CBSE results after 22 July. Earlier, it was reported that CBSE will release the Class 10 Board results on July 20.

For instance, some schools marked students between 77-80 marks in theory instead of putting it in the range of 70-80 marks.

According to CBSE officials, such kind of marking by the schools also raises questions on their impartiality. Following these shortcomings in the evaluation of certain schools, the CBSE has asked the concerned schools to again complete the moderation of marks. The schools were to complete this moderation task by July 17 which has now been delayed further.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Board exams in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when the disastrous second wave was smashing across many parts of the country.

Close to 21.5 Lakh students had registered themselves for CBSE Class 10 Board examination. The Board had asked the schools to prepare the result of the students by taking the best result of past three classes as the basis by adding it up with pre-board, mid-term and Unit Test marks.

CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2021: How to view the results?

Students will be able to view their result on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); cbse.nic.in. Last year, the Board had released the Class 10 results on July 15.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma