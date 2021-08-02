CBSE 10th Results 2021: Though there has been no official confirmation over this yet, media reports suggest that the result would be declared on Monday at the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might declare the class 10 board exams results on Monday. Though there has been no official confirmation over this yet, media reports suggest that the result would be declared on Monday at the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Notably, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had also hinted that the board will declare the class 10 exam results by this week. "We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we’ll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future," he had told news agency ANI on July 30.

Here's how the candidates can check their CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "CBSE Class 10 result 2021".

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked on the website. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021 will appear on your screen. Download it and save a printout for future reference.

The candidates can also check their results by sending an SMS -- <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> -- to 7738299899. They can also download it via DigiLocker app.

Earlier on Friday, the CBSE had declared the class 12 board exam results 2021. This year, the board had recorded an overall percentage of 99.37 per cent. The passing percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent while that of boys was 99.13 per cent. On the other hand, transgenders had registered a passing percentage of 100 per cent.

It must be mentioned here that the CBSE had cancelled the class 10 and 12 board exams this year after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later declared the assessment criteria for both class 10 and 12 to declare the board exam results.

