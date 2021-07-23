CBSE 10th Results 2021: Jagran sources have said that the class 10 results will be only be declared after July 25. The sources said that the results have been delayed as several schools have not evaluated the candidates as per the assessment criteria of the CBSE.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to declare the class 10 board exam result by July 20 this year. However, it seems that matric students might have to wait for another week to get their exam results as the board has not finalised the date of declaration yet.

It must be mentioned here that nearly 21.5 lakh students are waiting for their class 10 CBSE board exam results this year.

Earlier in the day, some reports had claimed that the CBSE class 10 results have been declared. However, board officials dismissed the reports.

What is the assessment criteria of the CBSE for class 10 students?

The class 10 board exams were cancelled by the CBSE in April after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, then Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the class 10 students would be evaluated based on their marks in different tests and exams conducted by their respective schools.

As per the evaluation formula, students will be assessed for 100 marks for each subject. 20 marks would be given to them as per their performance in internal tests and exams while the remaining 80 marks will be based on mid-term and pre-board exams.

How can I check the CBSE class 10 board exam results 2021?

* Go to the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in. You can also visit cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

* Now click on the result link and write your roll number, registration number and other required details.

* The result will appear on your screen. take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma