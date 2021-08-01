. Though an official confirmation is awaited, media reports suggest that the CBSE might declare the class 10 board exam results on August 2.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After releasing the class 12 board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare class 10th results. Though an official confirmation is awaited, media reports suggest that the CBSE might declare the class 10 board exam results on August 2.

Notably, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said that the board will try to declare results in the first week of August. "We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future," he told news agency ANI.

Therefore, students are advised to regularly check the official website of the CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in - for updates about the class 10 results.

Here's how the students can download their roll number:

Step1: Go to the official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: You will find a tab that says ‘Roll Number’

Step 3: Select a server

Step 4: Click on 'Continue' on the next page

Step 5: Select your class i.e.; class 10

Step 6: Fill in the details like your name, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth

Step 7: Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your roll number

Here's a step-by-step guide through which students can download their class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the next page and then fill in the necessary details like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

The CBSE had cancelled the class 10 and 12 board exams this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later came up with evaluation criteria to promote the students. However, the CBSE has also given an opportunity to re-appear in exams for those students who are not satisfied with their results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen