New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the results of classes 10 and 12 soon. CBSE class 12 exams are still underway while class 10th exams have been concluded on May 24 this year. Reportedly, the evaluation process for the papers already conducted is almost over and as per the latest reports on the same CBSE can release the results of class 10 by end of June 2022.

Meanwhile, several students who appeared for the exams are waiting for the results and raising concerns about the fact of mark criteria of Term 1 and Term 2. There have been several queries regarding the same and students who missed the exams are also demanding clarification on this issue.

Here are CBSE Class 10th Weightage Criteria for Term 1 and Term 2:

Reportedly, the CBSE Result 2022 would be calculated on the basis of the child in not one but two exams this year. In view of the COVID pandemic, the board had decided to split the syllabus into two equal halves this year, Term 1 and Term 2. While Term 1 was purely objective, Term 2 was a subjective paper. Both, however, carried equal marks – 50:50.

Earlier, the CBSE board had shared that the weightage for both the terms, should they be conducted offline, would be equal. In other words, the board would simply add the marks scored by the student in Term 1 and Term 2 and release the result out of 100.

However, the board later retracted that announcement and said they are not confirmed at the time whether the weightage will be 50:50 or 30:70. According to several latest reports on the same, it is likely that CBSE would go with the 50:50 plan and accord marks on its basis to the students of class 10th this year.

Meanwhile, apart from the weightage, the board would also be deciding on the policy for the students who missed the exams in Term 1 and Term 2. As per the board’s earlier notice, in case the student was to miss a paper in Term 1 or Term 2, his marks would be awarded basis his/her performance in other exams of the other term. But, in the meantime, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Posted By: Ashita Singh