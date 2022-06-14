New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th ended on May 24 and the students are eagerly waiting for their results. This year the exam was held in two terms, in which the syllabus was divided into two parts to cover 50 per cent syllabus in each term. This was done to overcome challenges faced by students due to Covid-19. The result will be available on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Date

CBSE is expected to release the Term 2 Class 10th result in June 2022. There has been no official announcement about the result date, but students can expect the result to be declared anytime soon. May 31, 2022, was the last day to upload Class 10 term 1 and term 2 practical exams, project work and internal assessment marks.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites

After the result gets announced, the students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th 2022 Exam can view their results on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, @cbse.gov.in and @cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Login details

The students have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other details required to check their results.

The exams were held in two terms and the syllabus was divided into each term. The term 1 exams were held in November-December and term 2 exams were held in April-May. Term 1 exams were multiple-choice questions and the results of term 1 were not announced as pass, fail or repeat. The result will have the following details including marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, practical exams, project works and pre-board exams.

Last year, due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the board decided to cancel the physical examination for class 10. CBSE opted for an alternate formula of assessment and as a result, all the students were promoted to the next class.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav