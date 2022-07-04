CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: When Will Class 10th Scorecard Be Declared? Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10th result date today, that is, June 4, 2022. As per several media reports, CBSE class 10th results will be announced today and CBSE Class 12 will be announced on July 10. If we take a look at CBSE result announcements of the previous years, the education board usually declares the result a few hours after the result date announcement.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Date And Time

CBSE is expected to announce the result today, according to several media reports. However, there is no official announcement about the result date from the education board.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Website

Once announced, students can check and download their results from the websites of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and social media accounts of CBSE to know the result date. CBSE has recently launched a new digital portal called 'Parisksha Sangam', which will streamline all board exam and result related activities.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: You will find a link that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022' on the home page and click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

The education board is also expected to have a combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results. 50 per cent of the syllabus was covered in each term. This decision was taken to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CBSE conducted class 10 and 12 exams from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Over 35 lakh students are waiting for their results this year.