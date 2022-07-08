CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Scorecard To Declared By End Of July? Here's What We Know

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th board result 2022 in July. It was earlier reported that the class 10th result would be announced on July 4. Now as per several media reports, the education board is expected to release the scorecard by the end of July 2022. The result will be available on the official website of CBSE --cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Date And Time

Earlier, there were some reports that the CBSE result might get delayed this time. However, according to the reports by News18, the officials have dismissed the reports of delay in the result. There is no official announcement regarding the release date, but the education board is likely to announce the result by the end of July.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Website

Once announced, students can check the result on the official website of CBSE --cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Moreover, CBSE has also launched a new digital portal called 'Parisksha Sangam', which will streamline all board exams and result related activities. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites to get any latest updates.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022' on the homepage

Step 3: students have to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

Over 35 lakh students are waiting for their CBSE results this year. The education board is expected to release the combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results. This year, CBSE exams were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE Boards Exams 2022 were held from April 26 to June 15, 2022.