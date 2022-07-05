CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Result To Be Announced On July 13? Here's What We Know

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th board result 2022 in July. Earlier, it was reported that class 10th result would be declared on July 4. Now as per several media reports, the education board is expected to release the scorecard by July 13, 2022. Once announced, students can check the result on the official website of CBSE --cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Date And Time

According to various media reports, CBSE is likely to declare the result on July 13th. But there is no official announcement regarding the result date from the CBSE.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Website

The result will be available on the official websites of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Ahead of the result announcement, the education board has launched a new digital portal called 'Parisksha Sangam'. The portal will have all board exams and result related activities. Students should check the CBSE website regularly to get updates about the result.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022'

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Boards Exams 2022 were held from April 26 to June 15, 2022. This year, over 35 lakh students are waiting for their CBSE result. CBSE is also expected to release the combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results. The exams were held in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.