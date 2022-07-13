CBSE 10th Result 2022: Central Board To Declare Class 10th Results By July 17? All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will very soon declare the results of the Class 10th board exams. As per reports, CBSE is expected to release the matrix 2022 results within this month. Now, as per the latest developments, it is expected that CBSE can declare the class 10th results by or on July 17th. However, the date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th result 2022 will be confirmed by the board authorities and have not been confirmed yet.

Once released, students who are so eagerly waiting for CBSE class 10th results can check their score cards on the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.in and on cbse.gov.in. Meanwhile, this year, nearly 21 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE Term 2 Board Class 10 Result 2022. Out of the total number of candidates, 8,94,993 were girls and 12,21,195 were boys.

The Central Board of Education conducted class 10th board exams in two terms. The first one was in November-December 2021, while CBSE Class 10 Term 2 board exam was conducted in 76 subjects from April 26 to May 24, 2022.

CBSE 10th Result 2022, Here's How To Check:

Visit the official website - results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE 10th term 2 results 2022' link on the homepage

Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number

Click on the 'Submit'

Your CBSE 10th result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Download it and take the printout of CBSE 10th result mark sheet.

Students must also note that there might be some delays in the loading of score cards due to high traffic on the site. To avoid that, here are some alternative websites you can check your results.

i. cbse.nic.in

ii. results.cbse.nic.in

iii. cbseresults.nic.in

Meanwhile, a student can also check their results via SMS, just type cbse10 (rollno) (sch no) (center no) and send the message to the number: 7738299899. After the CBSE Class, 10 terms 1 results will be declared, the scorecards will be sent via SMS at the same number. Students can also use Digi locker, IVRS and other methods.