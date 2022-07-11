CBSE 10th Result 2022: Board Expected To Release Class 10 Scorecard In July End | Details Inside

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th board result 2022 by the end of July. It was earlier reported that the class 10th result would be announced between July 10 to July 15, 2022. Once announced, students can check the result on the official website of the education board --cbseresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the website to get the latest updates.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Date And Time

There were some reports that CBSE results might get delayed this year. But the CBSE officials dismissed the possibility of delay in result declaration, according to News18. However, the education board has not made any declaration regarding the result, but the result is expected to be announced by the end of July.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2022: Website

CBSE Class 10th result will be available on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The education board recently launched a new digital portal called 'Parisksha Sangam'. The portal will have all board exams and result-related activities.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Students need to follow these step-by-step guidelines to check and download their results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022'.

Step 3: Students have to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

This year, CBSE exams were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE board exams this year. Moreover, the education board is expected to release the combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results.