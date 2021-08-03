The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to declare its class 10th board results at 12:00 pm today (Tuesday, August 3). The results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declareed its class 10th board results at 12:00 pm today ( Tuesday, August 3). The results are available on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results at digilocker.gov.n., Umang App or via SMS. To check CBSE class 10 result 2021, students must enter their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card details in the available fields. The board has also shared the direct link to find your roll number. Students can check it on this link– https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx.

Last year more than 41,000 students scored 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020. CBSE had decided not to declare the merit list and toppers list last year as a few papers could not be completed by the board. This year also it is expected that CBSE will not release the merit list as exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) data. Trivandrum has achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent).

Meanwhile, the result of 16,639 students are till under process and a total of 17,636 candidates have been placed under compartment. Number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 53 and 224 students in the same category have scored above 90 per cent.

Over all, 99.92 per cent students have passed class 10th in CBSE affiliated schools. On the other hand, Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 99.23 per cent and 93.67 per cent respectively last year.

The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools is 96.03 and 95.88 pc respectively and pass per cent of private schools has increased by over six per cent since last year.

Also read--CBSE 10th Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria: Here's how CBSE will calculate class 10 marks

Dates for compartment exams for class 10th

The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15 Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj said. However, the exact date will be announced in some time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha