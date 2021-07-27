Amid COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone is able to get their roll numbers due to various issues of connectivity or related concerns. This is how CBSE Class 10 students can view their result without roll number.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the Class 10 Board results anytime this week. The CBSE class 10 candidates can check their CBSE class ten results on the official website of CBSE; cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 students, however, usually require to put in the details such as roll number to view the results. However, not all students have their roll numbers.

This is because the examinations were cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases and therefore, the admit cards were not released. Without admit cards, the students either need to contact their respective schools for roll number or must know to view the result without roll number.

Roll numbers are shared with schools by CBSE when the board shares LOC (List of Candidates) with respective schools at the time of internal evaluation. Students can, therefore, get their roll number from their respective schools. However, amid COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone is able to get their roll numbers due to various issues of connectivity or related concerns.

This is how CBSE Class 10 students can view their result without roll number.

The CBSE also shares the Class 10 scorecard through Digilocker. To view and download the scorecard on Digilocker, one does not require the roll number. One can simply access the latest Class 10 scorecard by putting in the Aadhar Card number as well as the mobile number registered with the CBSE during the time of registration.

Last year, the CBSE had introduced a facial recognition system using which the students can access their documents, such as the Class 10 scorecard, using their faces. In case, a student does not have an Aadhar Card, a student can access the result scorecard through facial recognition system available on Digilocker.

An official confirmation from the CBSE on how students can view their results without roll number is awaited.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma