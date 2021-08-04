CBSE 10th Result 2021: The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools alone stands at 97.52 per cent, which is 11 per cent higher than the last year's percentage, that is, 82.61 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education put an end to the lakh of students waiting for CBSE Class 10 Result 2021. This year, the central board recorded the highest ever overall pass percentage that stood at 99.04 per cent, wherein girls outshined boys with a margin of 0.35 per cent. The pass percentage has increased from last year (91.46 per cent) by seven percentage points.

This year, a total of 750 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage which is over five times more than the last year's figure of 147. The overall pass percentage of Delhi government schools alone stands at 97.52 per cent, which is 11 per cent higher than the last year's percentage, that is, 82.61 per cent.

Expressing the happiness, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the students, parents and teachers. He wrote, "Today, Class 10 results have been declared. Our 186 students have scored above 95 per cent marks. Delhi government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 97.52 per cent. Congratulations to students, their parents and Team Education."

आज 10वीं क्लास के नतीजे आए हैं।



दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों के नतीजे 97.52% हैं। हमारे 186 बच्चों ने 95% से ज्यादा अंक लिए हैं



बच्चों, उनके माता-पिता और टीम एजुकेशन को बहुत बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/VtfCdffjSd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2021

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took his Twitter handle to laud the students and wrote, "I feel proud of our result in CBSE Class 10. It is due to CM Arvind Kejriwal's governance model that our government schools are setting an example in the country".

Meanwhile, out of 2.30 lakh students from the Delhi government schools, 5,419 students have been placed under the compartment, while the remaining 300 are under the essential repeat category.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Top Districts

1. Trivandrum - 99.99%

2. Bengaluru - 99.96%

3. Chennai - 99.94%

4. Pune -99.92%

5. Ajmer - 99.88%

6. Panchkula - 99.77%

7. Patna - 99.66%

8. Bhubaneswar - 99.62%

9. Bhopal - 99.47%

10. Chandigarh - 99.46%

CBSE released the class 10 result on Tuesday, which was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic situation across the country. This year, the board didn't release the merit list for the same reason.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv