CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2022: Improvement Results Declared At cbseresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in.

Since the results have been declared now, students can download the scorecards from the official website. In order to download the results, students should have to enter their login credentials such as application number, date of the birth, hall ticket number, etc.

The education board conducted the compartment exam from August 23, 2022, to August 29, 2022. Candidates who were earlier unable to pass the CBSE class 10 exams, appeared for the improvement exam. Apart from the official website, students can check and download the results from the UMANG app and DigiLocker app.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following the steps.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' Secondary School Compartment Examination Class 10 Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter details as asked

Step 4: The Secondary School Compartment Examination Class 10 Results 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Back on September 7, the education board announced the CBSE Class 12 compartment results. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further details.



If in case student fails to clear the compartment exam, then they can submit a private candidate application to retake the course in the next year's regular board exams.

However, students should note that the term-by-term method will not be implied for the next session ie 2023, for students of class 10, 12 board exams. The 2023 board exams are set to take place in March or April of that year and will follow the old schedule.