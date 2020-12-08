CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has revealed some important information regarding the upcoming board exams and the strategy board is going to adopt to conduct the exams keeping in mind the pandemic.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The reports of CBSE 10th-12th board exam are doing rounds amidst the pandemic that whether the exams are going to take place in an online or computer-based format. Now, clarifying the rumours, a senior official has said that the exams will be held as usual in February and March.

As per the Jagran Josh, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has revealed some important information regarding the upcoming board exams and the strategy board is going to adopt to conduct the exams keeping in mind the pandemic.

Speaking to TOI he said that it was very important for the board to shut the rumours doing around the 10-12th board exams and he further added that the board exams have always been conducted in offline mode so even this time it will be conducted in the same mode.

How will the Board Exams take place amid Pandemic?

The Controller of Examination said that the Board is speaking to several stakeholders and trying to gather their opinion on how to conduct the exams amid the pandemic.

What are the CBSE Board Exam Dates of 2021?

Speaking further on exam dates Sanyam Bhardwaj said that board has no plans to delay the exams and will conduct the way it used to hold earlier that is in Feb and March. He further added that lately board successfully completed the CBSE compartment exams amid the peak of pandemic and based on the learning they will build a strategy to hold hassle-free exams in 2021, as per Jagran Josh. When asked about the dates, he refused to comment on that and said it will be too early to divulge any details regarding the dates.

When are the CBSE Practical Exams?

Regarding the practical exams, he said that he hopes soon state government re-opens school because only then students will get time to prepare for the exams. Moreover, it will also facilitate the holding of practical exams that are an essential and integral part of the testing mechanism for CBSE Board Exams 2021. Not just this he further added that generally, CBSE schools get around 1.5 months to complete the practical assessment or exams. However, this year, owing to the pandemic and considering that schools will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms, the Board is likely to give around 2 months to schools for holding practical exams, as per Jagran Josh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv