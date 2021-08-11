CBSE 10th, 12th Special Exam 2021: Improvement cum compartment exams to be held from Aug 25; check full date sheet here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 in July end. The board assured the students, who will not be satisfied with their results, would be given the option to appear for offline exams. So now CBSE has released the dates for both Class 10 and 12 special cum compartment exams. The exam is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2021.
This year, CBSE cancelled both Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the nation. The board has directed the schools to submit the list of students who wish to appear for the offline exam by August 15. The link to upload the names will open from today, August 11 to August 15.
The class 10 exam will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while the Class 12 exam will commence from August 25 and will end on September 15. The exams will be conducted for only important and major subjects.
Check out the complete schedule below:
CBSE Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2021
|Subject
|Date
|Information Technology
|Wednesday, August 25
|English Language and Literature
|Friday, August 27
|Social Science
|Tuesday, August 31
|Hindi Course A, B
|Thursday September 2
|Home Science
|Friday, September 3
|Science
|Saturday, September 4
|Computer Applications
|Tuesday, September 7
|Mathematics - Standard and Basic
|Wednesday, September 8
CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2021
|Subject
|Date
|English Core
|August 25, 2021 - Wednesday
|Business Studies
|August 26, 2021 - Thursday
|Political Science
|August 27, 2021 - Friday
|Physical Education
|August 28, 2021 - Saturday
|Accountancy
|August 31, 2021 - Tuesday
|Economics
|September 1, 2021 - Wednesday
|Sociology
|September 2, 2021 - Thursday
|Chemistry
|September 3, 2021 - Friday
|Psychology
|September 4, 2021 - Saturday
|Biology
|September 6, 2021 - Monday
|Hindi - Elective, Core
|September 7, 2021 - Tuesday
|Information PRactices, Computer Science
|September 8, 2021 - Wednesday
|Physics
|September 9,, 2021 - Thursday
|Geography
|September 11, 2021 - Saturday
|MAthematics
|September 13, 2021 - Monday
|History
|September 14, 2021 - Tuesday
|Home Science
|September 15, 2021 - Wednesday
This year, around 35 lakh students had registered for CBSE Board Exam 2021. It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021. Meanwhile, CISCE also released the ICSE and ISC special cum compartment exam date sheet last week. CISCE will conduct the offline exam from August 16 and will end on September 7.
Students are advised to keep a close check on the CBSE website or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Offline Exam 2021.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv