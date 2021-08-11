CBSE 10th, 12th Special Exam 2021: It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 in July end. The board assured the students, who will not be satisfied with their results, would be given the option to appear for offline exams. So now CBSE has released the dates for both Class 10 and 12 special cum compartment exams. The exam is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2021.

This year, CBSE cancelled both Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the nation. The board has directed the schools to submit the list of students who wish to appear for the offline exam by August 15. The link to upload the names will open from today, August 11 to August 15.

The class 10 exam will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while the Class 12 exam will commence from August 25 and will end on September 15. The exams will be conducted for only important and major subjects.

Check out the complete schedule below:

CBSE Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2021

Subject Date Information Technology Wednesday, August 25 English Language and Literature Friday, August 27 Social Science Tuesday, August 31 Hindi Course A, B Thursday September 2 Home Science Friday, September 3 Science Saturday, September 4 Computer Applications Tuesday, September 7 Mathematics - Standard and Basic Wednesday, September 8

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2021

Subject Date English Core August 25, 2021 - Wednesday Business Studies August 26, 2021 - Thursday Political Science August 27, 2021 - Friday Physical Education August 28, 2021 - Saturday Accountancy August 31, 2021 - Tuesday Economics September 1, 2021 - Wednesday Sociology September 2, 2021 - Thursday Chemistry September 3, 2021 - Friday Psychology September 4, 2021 - Saturday Biology September 6, 2021 - Monday Hindi - Elective, Core September 7, 2021 - Tuesday Information PRactices, Computer Science September 8, 2021 - Wednesday Physics September 9,, 2021 - Thursday Geography September 11, 2021 - Saturday MAthematics September 13, 2021 - Monday History September 14, 2021 - Tuesday Home Science September 15, 2021 - Wednesday

This year, around 35 lakh students had registered for CBSE Board Exam 2021. It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021. Meanwhile, CISCE also released the ICSE and ISC special cum compartment exam date sheet last week. CISCE will conduct the offline exam from August 16 and will end on September 7.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the CBSE website or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Offline Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv