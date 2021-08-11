New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 in July end. The board assured the students, who will not be satisfied with their results, would be given the option to appear for offline exams. So now CBSE has released the dates for both Class 10 and 12 special cum compartment exams. The exam is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2021.

This year, CBSE cancelled both Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the nation. The board has directed the schools to submit the list of students who wish to appear for the offline exam by August 15. The link to upload the names will open from today, August 11 to August 15.

The class 10 exam will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while the Class 12 exam will commence from August 25 and will end on September 15. The exams will be conducted for only important and major subjects.

Check out the complete schedule below:

CBSE Class 10 Special Exam Datesheet 2021

Subject Date
Information Technology Wednesday, August 25
English Language and Literature Friday, August 27
Social Science Tuesday, August 31
Hindi Course A, B Thursday September 2
Home Science Friday, September 3
Science Saturday, September 4
Computer Applications Tuesday, September 7
Mathematics - Standard and Basic Wednesday, September 8

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2021

Subject Date
English Core August 25, 2021 - Wednesday
Business Studies August 26, 2021 - Thursday
Political Science August 27, 2021 - Friday
Physical Education August 28, 2021 - Saturday
Accountancy August 31, 2021 - Tuesday
Economics September 1, 2021 - Wednesday
Sociology September 2,  2021 - Thursday
Chemistry September 3, 2021 - Friday
Psychology September 4, 2021 - Saturday
Biology September 6, 2021 - Monday
Hindi - Elective, Core September 7, 2021 - Tuesday
Information PRactices, Computer Science September 8, 2021 - Wednesday
Physics September 9,, 2021 - Thursday
Geography September 11, 2021 - Saturday
MAthematics September 13, 2021 - Monday
History September 14, 2021 - Tuesday
Home Science September 15, 2021 - Wednesday

This year, around 35 lakh students had registered for CBSE Board Exam 2021. It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10 and 12 Offline Exam 2021. Meanwhile, CISCE also released the ICSE and ISC special cum compartment exam date sheet last week. CISCE will conduct the offline exam from August 16 and will end on September 7.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the CBSE website or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Offline Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv