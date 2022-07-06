CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 'Not Delayed', Likely To Be Declared By July End

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the class 10, and 12 results soon. Earlier, it was reported that CBSE has delayed the results due to a delay in its evaluation process but according to some new developments on CBSE Term 2 Results, the board officials have denied any delay and said that CBSE’s evaluation process is “on schedule” and the results for the Class 10 & 12 Board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July.

The CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and 12 results will be made available on cbseresults.nic.in and also on the Umang App. Students who appeared for the exams can also access their mark sheets on DigiLocker immediately.

According to an Indian Express report, CBSE has insisted on the fact that this year's Board results are not delayed and everything is on time.

“This is a totally wrong perception. Look at the year 2020, the results back then were released much after July. We announced our schedule much before and are very much on track to release results by the last week of July,” Indian Express quoted the official saying.

Several other media reported that CBSE result declaration got delayed due to flood situations in Assam, however, the board officials denied the fact, saying, "CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of the northeast are checked within the region, no question of airlifting of answer script," Ndtv reported.

Now, as per all the latest information on CBSE results, it is likely that the Central Board can release class 10th and class 12th results by July end.

Meanwhile, the academic session of 2021-22 is the very first year that CBSE held two Board exams for Class 12 students. For this session, CBSE introduced a bifurcated format with two terms: the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26.

A total of 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE 10th, and 12th term 2 exams this year. The Class 10, and 12 results once released, will be available on the websites mentioned above.