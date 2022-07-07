CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Here's How Students Can Their Results Via SMS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is about to end the wait of the students by announcing the Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 results soon. The board will release the exam results in the last week of July.

Once the results are declared, students can check their Class 10th and 12th scorecards from the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the website, students can also check their mark sheets via SMS or on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO CHECK THE RESULT VIA SMS:

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message -- cbse10/cbse12 <space> roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: You will receive your Class 10, 12 Term 2 results through SMS.

CBSE 10th RESULTS 2022: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD YOUR RESULT FROM THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE :

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: The students will find a link on the homepage that reads 'CBSE 10th result 2022' -- click on the link.

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials.

Step 4: CBSE Class 10th results will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Students can download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Speaking about the results, Officials have confirmed that the board will release a combined result for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 exams. The results, instead of being divided into term-wise performance, will have one final result for the students.

The final mark sheet will include the marks of the theory and internal exams, as per a report by Jagran Josh.

Meanwhile, more than 35 lakh students appeared for class 10th and 12th Term 2 exams. The board held exams between April 26 and June 15, 2022. Almost 21 lakh students appeared for Class 10th exams while almost 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 results. Students need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the exams.