CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 DECLARED: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Released; Check Here

Students celebrate their success after CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 were declared. (Photo: ANI)

Ending the wait for lakhs of students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the board exam results for class 10 and 12 at its official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. While the class 12 results were declared early in the morning, the class 10 results were released at around 2 pm.

HERE's HOW THE STUDENTS CAN CHECK THEIR CBSE 10TH, 12TH RESULTS 2022 ON THE BOARD's OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022' if you are a class 10 student. If you are a class 12 student, search for 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022'

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 4. Click on 'Submit'

Step 5. Your CBSE 10th results 2022, CBSE 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and save your results

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

More to follow...