New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Term 2 CBSE board exams are about to come to an end and with that education, the board is now gearing up to announce the results on time. The class 10 exams have been completed, whereas Class 12 is slated to conclude on June 15. Students must note that the education board has already started the evaluation process, and it is expected that the results are likely to be ready by the first week of July.

This year, CBSE has introduced a two-term formula for classes 10 and 12 board examinations. In this new formula, the academic year is divided into two terms, wherein each term covers 50 per cent of the syllabus. In order to overcome challenges faced by students due to Covid-19, the board decided to introduce this method. Apart from that, the education board will release the result based on an average of Term 1 and Term 2. Students have to pass both Term 1 and Term 2 to clear the exam.

While talking about passing marks, then the education board is yet to announce the passing marks. However, students still need to score at least 33 per cent marks to clear a subject. Also, students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject in order to clear the exam. As far as those subjects which contain both practical and theory exams, students need to clear both the exam separately.

Last year, due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the education body was forced to cancel the physical examination for classes 10 and 12. CBSE opted for an alternate formula of assessment and as a result, all the students were promoted to the next class.

