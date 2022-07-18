CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Board Likely To Announce Result Declaration Date This Week

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the class 10, 12 board exams during the month of April, and now lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. As per media reports, the education board is expected to announce the result declaration date this week. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them through CBSE's website -- cbse.gov.in

As per a report in Times Now, sources close to the board have revealed that the education board is likely to announce the result declaration date this week. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time regarding the declaration of class 10, 12 results. Several media reports claimed that the education board will release the results on July 15. However, that did not happen.

Apart from that, sources close to the board have also claimed that the CBSE Term 2 Result Class 10th 2022 may also be declared before CBSE 12th Result this time.

If the board releases the notice regarding date and time confirmation this week, then students will be well aware of the result date and timing. While there is no official confirmation on the same, more updates are expected soon.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to select their respective class

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the roll number of the board exam and the school code

Step 4: Click on submit, and students can view their term 2 results.

NOTE: Take a printout of the result page for future use