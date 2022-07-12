CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Alternative Websites For Checking CBSE Inter, Matric Marksheets

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 10:59 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release Class 10th and 12th results soon. As per the latest reports on the same, CBSE is likely to release the class 10th and 12th results by July end. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website dedicated to results at cbseresults.nic.in and on results.gov.in.
This year, CBSE conducted the board exams for classes 10th and 12th in two terms. First Term exams for both the classes were conducted in November-December while the second term was conducted in April-June. Students must note that, on the result day, the official result sites of CBSE might not work properly due to heavy traffic and to avoid that students can check other alternative methods to check score cards.
Apart from above mentioned direct links, CBSE results will also be available on the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and on the DigiLocker app. The platform will also host digital copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents within a few days of result declaration.
To access CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 from Digi locker, students will need to use their roll number, school code and date of birth. Also to get mark sheets, certificates, etc, registration on the platform is compulsory
Here's a List of Alternative Websites To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022:
Cbseresults.nic.in
Results.gov.in
DigiLocker
Indiaresults.com
It is also possible for the board to send results via SMS and upload it on the UMANG app. Meanwhile, here is how students can download their scorecards from the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.
- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022 or results.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Class 10th result 2022’ or ‘CBSE 12th result 2022’ link.
- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- Your CBSE 10th results or CBSE term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Save and keep it safe for future use.