Central Board of Secondary Education updated its result portal cbseresults.nic.in on July 26, 2:00 PM. It is likely that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result links will be activated within this week.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In the wake of Supreme Court’s directions for Central Board of Secondary Education to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 31, the Board is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results within this week. The Board is gearing up to release the result by stepping up to handle the massive traffic its website will receive once the results are out. In this sequence of developments, Central Board of Secondary Education updated its result portal cbseresults.nic.in on July 26, 2:00 PM. With that, the link for the year 2021 results has been added, though it is not active yet.



It is likely that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result links will be activated within this week.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results to be declared together?

Central Board of Secondary Education has prepared both Class 10 and Class 12 results through its especially prepared marking scheme in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The results of both the classes are to be released by July 31. Though it is not clear if Class 12 results will be released before or Class 10 results. It is expected that the CBSE will release an update about it on its official website cbse.nic.in by Tuesday evening.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results: Where to view the result?

CBSE will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results on a number of platforms at once and not only on its official website. This includes the following:

- www.cbse.gov.in

- www.cbse.nic.in

- www.cbseresults.nic.in

- www.results.nic.in

- www.digilocker.gov.in

- DigiLocker app

- UMANG app

- IVRS

- SMS

The Class 10 CBSE students can check their results without roll number as well. Students need to log in to Government of India’s DigiLocker. There, by putting in registered mobile number and Aadhar card details, the students will be able to view their results.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma