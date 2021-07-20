CBSE 10TH, 12TH Results 2021: Students waiting for the class 10th and class 12th results should visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in to keep a check on the announcement of the dates.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the wait by lakhs of students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates for the declaration of class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2021 today. The CBSE is scheduled to announce the class 10th results by today (July 20), while the board had announced that it will declare the class 12th result by July 31.

According to several media reports, a delay in the tabulation of class 10th result got postponed and will be announced in a day or two. Students waiting for the class 10th and class 12th results should visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in to keep a check on the announcement of the dates of class 10th and class 12th result 2021.

How much delay in CBSE Board Result 2021?

According to the reports based on the information received from the board officials, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 may be declared soon, but there may be a slight delay in the declaration of CBSE 12th Result 2021 as the evaluation criteria and the process to prepare the results is different this year and marks of previous classes also have to be added in class 12th results which is possibly the cause of the delay. However, the dares CBSE class 10th and class 12th Results 2021 can be announced in a day or two.

Students are getting messages to download results and mark sheets from DigiLocker

On the other hand, the board is sending updates regarding CBSE 10th Result 2021 and CBSE 12th Result 2021 through SMS to the students. As per the information shared by a student on social media, students will be able to download their digital CBSE mark sheet/certificate from DigiLocker, Government of India. For this, students have to log in through their mobile numbers. Also, you will have to reset your PIN when you visit DigiLocker for the first time.

