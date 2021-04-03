CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams: CBSE has planned to extend the date of practical exams only for students suffering from COVID-19. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, CBSE has brought relief for all the students unable to appear for CBSE practical exams 2021. Recently, CBSE issued a notice stating that students who have tested positive for COVID-19 can give their board practical exams before the end of CBSE board exams 2021. Around March, India witnessed a spike in deadly virus cases, and due to this reason, some students were unable to appear for the practicals that commenced in March.

"If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021," the official notification read.

It means till June 11, 2021, schools can conduct practical exam for students suffering from COVID-19. So, students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for the latest updates regarding the board practicals and the theory exams.

Regarding the theory paper, there is no such announcement on postponing the exams or what will happen if a student gets COVID-19 positive around the CBSE board exams that are scheduled in May. Class 10 board exam will commence on May 4 and will conclude on June 7. Class 12th board exams will begin on May 4 and will end on June 14.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the fresh syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. For the 2021-22 academic session, there is no reduction in the syllabus. So students are advised to refer only new syllabus released by the board on the official website.

Talking about the growing COVID-19 cases, on Friday, Delhi reported 3,594 new cases, which is the highest one-day spike of this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv