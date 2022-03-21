New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Inter Term 1 Result 2022 on Saturday, March 19, class 12 students have expressed disappointment with their scorecards. Students are not happy with the lower marks received in the Term 1 examinations. As a result, many have taken to social media requesting CBSE to lower the weightage of the Term 1 papers. Both students and teachers are demanding 30:70 weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 exams, as reported by Times Now.

Here's a look at the CBSE's Term 1 and Term 2 weightage criteria:

CBSE has not clearly defined the weightage criteria for class 12 Term 1 exams 2022 as of now. However, the board, according to the Times Now report, had hinted that the two terms may have equal weightage. But this is highly unlikely to happen.

Earlier, in a circular issued on March 11, CBSE had said that the "weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 will be decided at the time of the declaration of Term II result and accordingly, final performance will be calculated." It is expected that the Board might give equal weightage of both the terms or decide to give more weightage to Term 2 and lesser weightage to Term 1 exams.

Students must note that the released scores are not the final scores. These are only given for theory exams. After Term 2 exams are completed, CBSE will release the final scores with marks of practicals and internal assessment. Based on the final score, pass, fail or compartment will be decided by the Board.

Also, for those who did not appear in the Term 1 exams, CBSE will assess them based on their scores in Term 2. Grace marks policy and normalization of the scores would be done after the final result is computed. Hence, students are advised to prepare well for Term 2 exams.

CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 Date

While the exam for class 10 will commence from April 26 and end on May 24th, class 12 students will appear for their first paper on 26 April, and the exams will conclude on 15th June 2022. Students can visit CBSE's website for more information.

