CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Generally, the CBSE releases the class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet in November but has not done it this time because most of the schools across the country are closed due to the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that class 10th and 12th board exams will not be postponed or cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concern among the students is growing as the board has still not released the date sheet for the exams.

Generally, the CBSE releases the class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet in November but has not done it this time because most of the schools across the country are closed due to the pandemic. While students are eagerly waiting for the board to release the date sheet, experts suggest that the board might not do that before January next year.

A retired CBSE official while speaking to an English news channel has said that the board will unlikely release the date sheet this year because most of the schools are closed in the country.

"Schools in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, even in Mumbai are still closed. Most of these schools and almost all of Delhi schools are affiliated to CBSE. Considering the fact that for Delhi even voluntary attendance is not allowed, there is a high probability that CBSE may defer the announcement of dates till state governments give consent to reopen schools! and release the date sheet in January when there is more clarity," the retired official was quoted as saying.

While it is not clear when the CBSE will announce the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams, it is being widely speculated that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce it on December 22. Nishank is scheduled to address webinar on December 22 where it is expected to address concerns of students and teachers regarding CBSE board exams 2021.

"Teachers, I will be going live via my Twitter/FB Pages on December 22 at 4 PM to interact with you all on the upcoming board exams. Till then keep sharing your concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address all your queries!" he had tweeted earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma