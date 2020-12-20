CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Seeing students worried and confused, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is once again going to hold a webinar where he will address the concerns of students and teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As only a few months are left to 10th and 12th board exams to held, students are getting worried and confused as to how will the CBSE board will conduct the exams. The board generally used to release the date sheet in November but has not done that so far this year, making the students worried about the exams.

Seeing students worried and confused, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is once again going to hold a webinar where he will address the concerns of students and teachers. Taking to his social media account, he said that on 22nd December at 4 pm to address the teachers on Twitter or Facebook and discuss the concerns.

Teachers, I will be going live via my Twitter/FB Pages on December 22 at 4 PM to interact with you all on the upcoming board exams.



— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 18, 2020

Also, rumours are rife that he might also announce the much-awaited dates or schedule for CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams.

For the unversed, Pokhriyal in his last webinar made it clear that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams will be held in February and March as usual but under COVID-19 guidelines. However, if the pandemic is not brought under control then they might delay the exams.

He also hinted that CBSE will hold the practicals exams as usual at students respective schools in 2021, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. So, he requested, the states to reopen the schools so that students get to prepare for exams.

As per reports, the question papers will also see several changes in 2021, that is, there will be more application-based and objective-based questions.

Meanwhile, CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

