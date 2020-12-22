CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021; "No Board examinations will be conducted in January or February. A decision on the conduct of examinations will be taken later", Union Education Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Clearing the air around the conduct of Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations and its date sheet, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that no board exams will be conducted in January or February due to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country. He, however, said that a decision on the conduct of the class 10th and class 12th board exams will be taken later.

"Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of the situation and more consultations," Nishank said in online interaction with teachers", Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Minister's announcement came amid the speculations regarding the conduct of the board exams next year. Ramesh Pokhriyal, during a live interaction with teachers on the board exams, said that "many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online examinations are not possible."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

The speculations on board exams have been confusing the students as well as the parents as no dates have been announced for the CBSE Class 10th and class 12th board exams. Usually, the CBSE board exam schedule for the upcoming year is released by November in the previous year.

On the question of further reduction of the syllabus for board exams, the education minister said that the CBSE Had already reduced the syllabus and the board exams next year will be conducted as per the reduced syllabus.

"CBSE has already reduced syllabus to 30 per cent. Many state governments have also reduced their syllabus for the academic year 2020-21. The exams would be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus", he said.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections. The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Posted By: Talib Khan