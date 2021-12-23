New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 results for the year 2022 are expected to be released in the coming month of January. Class 10 Term 1 board exams are over and as for Class 12, a few vocational subject examinations are still pending and scheduled to end by December 29. Now, sharing a big update on the results, the board has decided not to fail any Class 10 and 12 students in term 1 Board exam 2022.

CBSE has decided not to fail any student for the first term. The Central Board of Education will only evaluate the students and none of them will be declared pass or fail.

As per the board, the term 1 board exam results will consist of only marks. Students will only be evaluated for the exams and no students will be receiving a pass, fail, repeater, or compartment grade, the board had said earlier. The pass or fail merit list will also be provided following the conclusion of the second term exams. Term 1, term 2, and internal evaluation scores will make up the final outcome.

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had told news agency PTI earlier, “Failure rates will be lower, and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate more on their schoolwork."

Students must know that Term 1 exams would hold a minimum 50% weightage in the final CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022. Also, Marks of the offline MCQ based term 1 exam and the internal assessment would be combined and shared by the board.

Students who missed their examination will not be given any grace mark this time but, they will be marked absent, and in the second term which is most likely to be conducted in March-April next year they will be getting some marks that are not known yet.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exam results are likely to be declared in January.

Posted By: Ashita Singh