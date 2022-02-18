New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 soon. Earlier, several speculations surfaced on the internet that the results are expected to announce today (February 18). However, board spokesperson Rama Sharma confirmed Careers360 that the term 1 result will not be announced on Friday, February 18. Once the results are declared, students can check them on the official website of the board -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in



Earlier, a board official told Careers360 that results for term 1 class 10, 12 results are likely to be announced this week. In order for students to clear the exam, they have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in individual subjects. This time the board will not announce pass or fail.

"There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said.

The final results will be the combination of Term 1 and 2 results. Meanwhile, the education board has announced that the Term 2 exam will be held offline and will commence from April 26. Students will have to answer both objective and subjective type questions in the Term 2 exam.

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of ' CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021'-- click on that

Step 3: Now, students will be redirected to a login page

Step 4: Now, enter the necessary information like roll number

Step 5: After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the results and take a hard copy of them for future references

