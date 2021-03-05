CBSE 10, 12 Revised Date sheet 2021: CBSE has released revised date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams on Friday. Scroll down for the full revised date sheet

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released revised date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams on Friday. According to the new date sheet class 12th, the Physics exam will be held on June 8, 2021, instead of May 13. Math's exam will be held on May 31, 2021, instead of June 1. For Class 10, the Maths exam will be held on June 2, 2021, and the Science exam will be held on May 21.

How to download CBSE class 10& 12 board exam 2021 Revised Date Sheet?

CBSE has released the revised date sheet on their official website. So students can download the date sheet from there by clicking on 'Latest Announcements'.

As per the revised date sheet, the first board paper of class 10 will be held on May 6 of English, whereas of 12, it will be conducted on May 4 for English. Here check out the full revised date sheet of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2021

Date of the Exam Morning Shift (10:30 am - 12:30 pm) Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) May 4, 2021 English Elective, English Core May 5, 2021 Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS May 6, 2021 Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance May 8, 2021 Physical Education May 10, 2021 Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design May 11, 2021 Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies May 12, 2021 Business Studies, Business Administration May 17, 2021 Accountancy May 18, 2021 Chemistry May 19, 2021 Political Science May 20, 2021 Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship May 21, 2021 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design May 22, 2021 Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art May 24, 2021 Biology, Office Procedures May 25, 2021 Economics May 27, 2021 French Horticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care May 28, 2021 Sociology May 29, 2021 IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT May 31, 2021 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics June 1, 2021 Hindi Elective, Hindi core June 2, 2021 Web application, Tourism June 3, 2021 Geography June 4, 2021 Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese June 5, 2021 Psychology June 7, 2021 Home science June 8, 2021 Physics, Applied Physics June 9, 2021 Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam June 10, 2021 History June 11, 2021 Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture June 12, 2021 NCC, Marketing, GT June 14, 2021 Retail, Mass media studies Tamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo





CBSE Class 10 Revised Date Sheet 2021

Date Subject May 4, 2021 Odia, Kannada, Lepcha May 6, 2021 English language and Literature May 10, 2021 Hindi Course A & B May 11, 2021 Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy May 12, 2021 French, German May 17, 2021 Painting May 18, 2021 National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins) May 20, 2021 Home Science May 21, 2021 Science - Theory, Science w/o Practical May 22, 2021 Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music May 25, 2021 Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa May 27, 2021 Social Science May 29, 2021 Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence May 31, 2021 Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course June 2, 2021 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic June 3, 2021 Arabic, Sanskrit June 5, 2021 Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B June 7, 2021 Computer Applications

Talking about the practical exam for classes 10 and 12, CBSE had allowed the schools to conduct it from March 1.

For the first time, CBSE board exams will be conducted based on a reduced syllabus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The exams will be held in the written mode, and schools will have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines of the government. The exams will take place in two shifts this year, that is, in the morning and evening.

As per reports doing rounds, this year results of the CBSE board exams 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be out by July 15, 2021.

