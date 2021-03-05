CBSE 10, 12 Revised Date sheet 2021: New schedule for class 10th, 12th board exams released; check here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released revised date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams on Friday. According to the new date sheet class 12th, the Physics exam will be held on June 8, 2021, instead of May 13. Math's exam will be held on May 31, 2021, instead of June 1. For Class 10, the Maths exam will be held on June 2, 2021, and the Science exam will be held on May 21.
How to download CBSE class 10& 12 board exam 2021 Revised Date Sheet?
CBSE has released the revised date sheet on their official website. So students can download the date sheet from there by clicking on 'Latest Announcements'.
As per the revised date sheet, the first board paper of class 10 will be held on May 6 of English, whereas of 12, it will be conducted on May 4 for English. Here check out the full revised date sheet of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams.
CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2021
|Date of the Exam
|Morning Shift (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
|Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
|May 4, 2021
|English Elective, English Core
|May 5, 2021
|Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS
|May 6, 2021
|Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance
|May 8, 2021
|Physical Education
|May 10, 2021
|Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design
|May 11, 2021
|Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies
|May 12, 2021
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|May 17, 2021
|Accountancy
|May 18, 2021
|Chemistry
|May 19, 2021
|Political Science
|May 20, 2021
|Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship
|May 21, 2021
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design
|May 22, 2021
|Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art
|May 24, 2021
|Biology, Office Procedures
|May 25, 2021
|Economics
|May 27, 2021
|French
|Horticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care
|May 28, 2021
|Sociology
|May 29, 2021
|IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT
|May 31, 2021
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|June 1, 2021
|Hindi Elective, Hindi core
|June 2, 2021
|Web application, Tourism
|June 3, 2021
|Geography
|June 4, 2021
|Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese
|June 5, 2021
|Psychology
|June 7, 2021
|Home science
|June 8, 2021
|Physics, Applied Physics
|June 9, 2021
|Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam
|June 10, 2021
|History
|June 11, 2021
|Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture
|June 12, 2021
|NCC, Marketing, GT
|June 14, 2021
|Retail, Mass media studies
|Tamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo
CBSE Class 10 Revised Date Sheet 2021
|Date
|Subject
|May 4, 2021
|Odia, Kannada, Lepcha
|May 6, 2021
|English language and Literature
|May 10, 2021
|Hindi Course A & B
|May 11, 2021
|Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy
|May 12, 2021
|French, German
|May 17, 2021
|Painting
|May 18, 2021
|National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins)
|May 20, 2021
|Home Science
|May 21, 2021
|Science - Theory, Science w/o Practical
|May 22, 2021
|Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music
|May 25, 2021
|Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa
|May 27, 2021
|Social Science
|May 29, 2021
|Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence
|May 31, 2021
|Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course
|June 2, 2021
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|June 3, 2021
|Arabic, Sanskrit
|June 5, 2021
|Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B
|June 7, 2021
|Computer Applications
Talking about the practical exam for classes 10 and 12, CBSE had allowed the schools to conduct it from March 1.
For the first time, CBSE board exams will be conducted based on a reduced syllabus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The exams will be held in the written mode, and schools will have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines of the government. The exams will take place in two shifts this year, that is, in the morning and evening.
As per reports doing rounds, this year results of the CBSE board exams 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be out by July 15, 2021.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv