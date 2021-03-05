New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released revised date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams on Friday. According to the new date sheet class 12th, the Physics exam will be held on June 8, 2021, instead of May 13. Math's exam will be held on May 31, 2021, instead of June 1. For Class 10, the Maths exam will be held on June 2, 2021, and the Science exam will be held on May 21.

How to download CBSE class 10& 12 board exam 2021 Revised Date Sheet?

CBSE has released the revised date sheet on their official website. So students can download the date sheet from there by clicking on 'Latest Announcements'.

As per the revised date sheet, the first board paper of class 10 will be held on May 6 of English, whereas of 12, it will be conducted on May 4 for English. Here check out the full revised date sheet of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. 

CBSE Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2021

Date of the Exam Morning Shift (10:30 am - 12:30 pm) Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
May 4, 2021 English Elective, English Core  
May 5, 2021 Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS  
May 6, 2021   Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance
May 8, 2021 Physical Education  
May 10, 2021 Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design  
May 11, 2021 Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies  
May 12, 2021 Business Studies, Business Administration  
May 17, 2021 Accountancy  
May 18, 2021 Chemistry  
May 19, 2021 Political Science  
May 20, 2021 Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship  
May 21, 2021   Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design
May 22, 2021 Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art  
May 24, 2021 Biology, Office Procedures  
May 25, 2021 Economics  
May 27, 2021 French Horticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care
May 28, 2021 Sociology  
May 29, 2021 IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT  
May 31, 2021 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics  
June 1, 2021 Hindi Elective, Hindi core  
June 2, 2021 Web application, Tourism  
June 3, 2021 Geography  
June 4, 2021 Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese  
June 5, 2021 Psychology  
June 7, 2021 Home science  
June 8, 2021 Physics, Applied Physics  
June 9, 2021 Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam  
June 10, 2021 History  
June 11, 2021 Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture  
June 12, 2021 NCC, Marketing, GT  
June 14, 2021 Retail, Mass media studies Tamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo


CBSE Class 10 Revised Date Sheet 2021

Date Subject
May 4, 2021 Odia, Kannada, Lepcha
May 6, 2021 English language and Literature
May 10, 2021 Hindi Course A & B
May 11, 2021 Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy
May 12, 2021 French, German
May 17, 2021 Painting
May 18, 2021 National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins)
May 20, 2021 Home Science
May 21, 2021 Science - Theory, Science w/o Practical
May 22, 2021 Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music
May 25, 2021 Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa
May 27, 2021 Social Science
May 29, 2021 Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence
May 31, 2021 Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course
June 2, 2021 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
June 3, 2021 Arabic, Sanskrit
June 5, 2021 Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B
June 7, 2021 Computer Applications

Talking about the practical exam for classes 10 and 12, CBSE had allowed the schools to conduct it from March 1.

For the first time, CBSE board exams will be conducted based on a reduced syllabus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The exams will be held in the written mode, and schools will have to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines of the government. The exams will take place in two shifts this year, that is, in the morning and evening.

As per reports doing rounds, this year results of the CBSE board exams 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be out by July 15, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv