CBSE 10, 12 Results 2022: Where To Check Results, Details Required To Download Scorecards; All You Need To Know

Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE to announce their class 10, 12 results. As per media reports, the education board is expected to announce the results at the end of this month. As per the latest news, the education body is likely not to announce any topper for classes 10, 12 this year. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, then students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results from third-party websites including Digi locker. However, students should note that in order to check the results, students will need a security PIN for Digilocker to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Further students are advised to remain in touch with their schools in order to get their pin.

Students can also check their results from the UMANG app. All they need to do is to download the app and log in using their credentials, and then they will be able to check their results.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Now, students need to select their respective class

Step 3: Enter roll number of board exam and school code

Step 4: Click on submit, and students can view their term 2 results.

NOTE: Take a printout of the result page for future use

CBSE results 2022: Where to check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Details required to check the result

Roll number

School's identification number

Date of Birth

Login credentials to download the marks sheet

Board exam roll number

School code/number

Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Students should note that they at least require 33 per cent of marks in both theory and practical in order to clear the exam.