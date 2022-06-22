CBSE 10, 12 Results 2022: When Will CBSE Release Class 10th, 12th Scorecard; Check Expected Dates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: When Will CBSE Release Class 10th, 12th Scorecard; Know Expected Dates

Amid the wait for the CBSE class 10th and class 12th board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of Class 10 term 2 exams by this month's end, while the class 12th result 2022 is likely to be announced by July second week.

"The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the result date will soon be finalised," the CBSE sources stated, as quoted by Careers360. As per media reports, the evaluation process for class 10 examinations are almost finished and the board will soon announce the dates of the result. However, the board has still not made any official statements regarding the same.

The results for Class 10 and 12 will be available on the official websites of CBSE--cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. CBSE term 2 results will include the overall performance in the term 1 and term 2 exams. Students can download their scorecards from the same website.

Once CBSE declares the result, students can follow these steps and check their scorecard:

Step 1: Open the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab link that opens on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates will be redirected to a new page. Choose between the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' and 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Step 4: Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit'.

Step 5: You can download the results or can take a printout for future references.

More than 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 exams this year which were held from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Approximately 21 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams and nearly 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams. Students need to secure a minimum score of 30 per cent to pass the exams.

Meanwhile, students are demanding the ‘best of either terms’ as the subject-wise evaluation method for preparing CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 results 2022. Several CBSE students took to social media and posted with the hashtag #BestofEitherTerms urging the board to use their best scores in Term 1 and Term 2 exams to prepare the results.