CBSE 10, 12 Results 2022 Evaluation Criteria: Here's How Your Marks Will Be Calculated

Amid the long wait for results, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the 10th and 12th class results by the last week of July. Though there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the dates for the announcement of results, students are advised to keep a close eye on the website. Once released students will be able to check their score card from the official websites of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Moreover, students can also check their marks via SMS or on DigiLocker and UMANG app. For this students just need to type the message--cbse10/cbse12 <space> roll number and send it to 7738299899. Once the message is sent, their score will flash on the mobile screens.

The 2022 CBSE exams, this year, were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges faced by students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led to confusion among the students regarding the evaluation criteria.

Meanwhile, many students and teachers have also demanded that the final results should be based on the best performance of students either in term 1 or term 2 as the classes were attended online. Since the new format for the evaluation of marks was introduced, students remained confused.

EVALUATION CRITERIA FOR CLASS 10 AND 12 EXAMS:

The exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 were conducted in two different terms. Both the terms together covered 100 percent of the syllabus including 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term. The decision came to overcome the obstacles caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, CBSE recently has not told anything related to the final score card but had previously mentioned that each term will have an equal weightage. The board also did not fail anyone in Term 1 exams.

ONCE RELEASED, STUDENTS CAN VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE AND CAN CHECK THEIR RESULTS BY FOLLOWING THE STEPS:

Step 1: Go to the official website--cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: The homepage will open with a link that reads, 'CBSE 10TH result 2022'--click on the link.

Step 3: Students need to login with the details as asked.

Step 4: CBSE 10th result will appear on the screen

Students can also download the Class 10 mark sheet for future reference.