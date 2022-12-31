CBSE 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 To Start From January 2; Check Important Guidelines For Students And Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be conducting the practical exams for classes 10 and Class 12 from Monday. The Central Board will conduct the practical assessment between January 2 and February 14, 2023 for students in over 28,000 CBSE schools in India and 26 countries abroad.

According to the board's official statement, "CBSE will be appointing external examiners for the conduct of Class 12 practical exams. The board has also asked schools to make proper planning for holding the CBSE Class 12 practical exams as JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will also be conducted in January."

Earlier, the board announced the 2023 CBSE date sheets for the theory exams. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, students who will be appearing for the practicals must know that they will have to take care of certain guidelines while their assessment. Also, to ensure the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are held smoothly and conducted within the schedule, the school principals have been asked to note certain points.

KEY Points For CBSE CLASS 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023:

All the Labs where assessment would be done should be ready for practical exams

Schools must contact the external examiner appointed and fix the date for the practical exams

Instruct the teachers of the school who have been appointed as external examiners to get in touch with the school where they have been appointed as external examiners and fix the schedule for the conduct of practical exams.

All teacher-appointed external examiners should be relieved by the school to complete their assignments in other schools.

It may also be ensured by schools that all the students appear in the scheduled Practical Examinations as no practicals will be re-conducted /allowed for them beyond the schedule.