CBSE 10, 12 Exam Date 2023: CBSE To Conduct Matric, Inter Board Exams In February

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10, 12 exam dates for 2023, the exams will be held from February 15. "In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," CBSE statement mentioned.

Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session. For Board exams next year, CBSE has decided to go back to the previous method of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms.

"CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms," CBSE Controller of Exams said.

The results for the 2022 examination for class 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent students have cleared the class 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed class 10 exam.

Announcing Class 12 results, CBSE said that it has given 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% to term 2 in theory papers. For practicals, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent. In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent.