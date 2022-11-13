CBSE 10, 12 Exam 2023: Class 12th Date Sheet Circulating On Social Media Fake, Clarifies Board

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12, 10 exam date sheet 2023 is expected to be released soon on official site and the one date sheet that is reportedly circulating on social media is fake. CBSE has not announced the exam schedule of Class 12 or Class 10 yet and students must not believe any date sheet otherwise.

According to media reports, the CBSE date sheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake. And CBSE 10th, and 12th exams schedule reportedly will be released by end of this month. However, the official date and time of the date sheet release aren't confirmed yet. Once released, the date sheet will be made available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

According to the fake schedule that is doing rounds on social media, the Class 12 exam will begin with English on February 15 and will be continued till April 9. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of exam.

The Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The morning shift is from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The answer sheet will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam. However, the same hasn't been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, CBSE this year has gone back to its conventional method of examination and will conduct the board exams only once. Earlier, the central board announced that they will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams from February 15.

Also, CBSE has released sample papers for the aspirants preparing for the 10th, and 12th exams. The 10th, and 12th subject-wise sample papers on Mathematics, Science, English, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application, and other subjects are available on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has also released the marking scheme.