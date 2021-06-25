CBSE 10, 12 Board Result 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is going to hold a live session with CBSE students regarding the CBSE evaluation criteria.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is going to hold a live session with CBSE students today, June 25, regarding the evaluation criteria of CBSE Board Exams 2021, which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The live interactive session will take place at 4 pm via the official Twitter account of the minister.

“I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Pokhriyal tweeted on Thursday.

What to expect in today's live session:

In today's live session, Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to address queries around how marks have been distributed for class 10 and 12, CBSE compartment exams, the impact of the result on national exams and other details.

Inviting the queries and concerns, some students have requested the minister to clear the doubt around NEET, JEE Main, Advanced and other national exams. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Break your silence on JEE and NEET dates. The Delta and the Delta plus variant are nothing similar to the virus we witnessed in 2020. So pls think wisely and decide. One wrong decision by you can put many lives at stake. #JEEMains2021 #NEET"

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Evaluation Criteria

Earlier, Supreme Court approved CBSE's Class 12 evaluation criteria to mark the students. The central board also filed an affidavit answering the queries of SC. It also provided complete details of grievances redressal mechanism, dispute solution and result date, etc.

Class 12 students will be marked on the 30:30:40 formula, that is, based on their performance in class 10, 11 and 12 exams. Class 10 students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 pre-boards, UT and half-yearly exams.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021

The CBSE board class 10 result is scheduled to release by July 15, 2021, while the class 12 result is expected to release by July 31.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv